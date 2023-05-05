Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
ODI Phone Bank

Volunteers clean up highway ramp litter Friday, Saturday

Ramp It Up is a new initiative from Keep Toledo / Lucas County Beautiful
By Sophie Bates
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Keep Toledo / Lucas County Beautiful is launching a new litter clean up, Ramp It Up, this weekend. The initiative is focused on clearing trash from highway ramps.

“I drive around a lot, and I notice a lot of litter everywhere. So it kind of makes me upset because I don’t want to put trash on something that I love,” said Toledo City Council Member Nick Komives.

Ramp It Up kicked off Friday with a small group of Toledo Rotary volunteers descending on the 75 and Stickney exit. Litter didn’t stand a chance.

“It feels really good. First of all, it’s a nice sunny day today. I’m with my friends. And I feel like I’m making a difference and it feels great,” said Mike Noble, the district environmental chair for Toledo Rotary.

Friday is a precursor to a larger clean-up Saturday, when volunteers will tackle 10 highway ramps across Toledo.

“None of us want to live in a place that looks like a dump. That’s just not a great thing to experience. So, the cleaner are city is going to be and happier our people are going to be and, so we should all be out collecting trash when we have a chance,” said Komives, who volunteered Friday. “Every little bit we can do to do our part is going to be beneficial for us in the long run. So, let’s keep Toledo clean.”

As much as litter clean up is an aesthetic improvement, Keep Toledo / Lucas County’s Executive Director Adam Cassi says it can benefit economics too.

“Highways and on ramps and off ramps are just so visible. You know, if anyone is visiting Toledo or a tourist or wanting to bring business to Toledo, they’re going to see that we have a litter problem on our highways and I think it’s holding us back,” Cassi said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators search property owned by Dale and Dee Warner on May 4, 2023 in connection to...
Authorities dig up family property in investigation into Dee Warner’s disappearance
Friends and family continue to search for Jess Babiuch, 21, an avid fisherman and father of 2...
Body found in Maumee River confirmed to be missing boater
Marvelous Walton, 17, was shot and killed in July 2022.
TPD releases photos of suspects in murder of Toledo football player
The stolen vehicle ended up getting hit by a separate car at the intersection of Woodland and...
CAUGHT ON CAM: Stolen vehicle pursuit ends in crash, arrest
A horse comes off the track after a workout as the sun rises at Churchill Downs Wednesday, May...
Churchill Downs suspends trainer indefinitely following 4 horse deaths

Latest News

Why it Matters: Debt ceiling drama
Why it Matters: Debt ceiling drama
Innocent victim loses vehicle after stolen vehicle police chase
Innocent victim loses vehicle after stolen vehicle police chase
Interactive art and apparel studio allows you to explore your creativity
Keep Toledo / Lucas County Beautiful is launching a new litter cleanup, Ramp It Up, this...
Volunteers clean up highway ramp litter Friday, Saturday