Volunteers clean up highway ramp litter Friday, Saturday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Keep Toledo / Lucas County Beautiful is launching a new litter clean up, Ramp It Up, this weekend. The initiative is focused on clearing trash from highway ramps.

“I drive around a lot, and I notice a lot of litter everywhere. So it kind of makes me upset because I don’t want to put trash on something that I love,” said Toledo City Council Member Nick Komives.

Ramp It Up kicked off Friday with a small group of Toledo Rotary volunteers descending on the 75 and Stickney exit. Litter didn’t stand a chance.

“It feels really good. First of all, it’s a nice sunny day today. I’m with my friends. And I feel like I’m making a difference and it feels great,” said Mike Noble, the district environmental chair for Toledo Rotary.

Friday is a precursor to a larger clean-up Saturday, when volunteers will tackle 10 highway ramps across Toledo.

“None of us want to live in a place that looks like a dump. That’s just not a great thing to experience. So, the cleaner are city is going to be and happier our people are going to be and, so we should all be out collecting trash when we have a chance,” said Komives, who volunteered Friday. “Every little bit we can do to do our part is going to be beneficial for us in the long run. So, let’s keep Toledo clean.”

As much as litter clean up is an aesthetic improvement, Keep Toledo / Lucas County’s Executive Director Adam Cassi says it can benefit economics too.

“Highways and on ramps and off ramps are just so visible. You know, if anyone is visiting Toledo or a tourist or wanting to bring business to Toledo, they’re going to see that we have a litter problem on our highways and I think it’s holding us back,” Cassi said.

