13abc Week in Review: May 5, 2023
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s Josh Croup recaps our top stories of the week Fridays at 1:00 p.m. Watch the livestream here, on Facebook and on our streaming platforms. Find links to many of the stories mentioned below.
- Authorities dig up family property in investigation into Dee Warner’s disappearance
- Body found in Maumee River confirmed to be missing boater
- TPD releases photos of suspects in murder of Toledo football player
- Local law enforcement expert addresses controversial traffic stop
- Suspect identified in Bowling Green restaurant shooting
- Investigators want to talk to biological mother of missing Bellevue teen
- Stolen vehicle pursuit ends in crash, arrest
- Anthony Wayne Local Schools investigates ‘stranger danger’ incidents
- Investigators tracking new leads in BG pregnancy center vandalism
- Lucas County health commissioner to retire
- Google to open two more data centers in Ohio
- New ID rules in place for Ohio May 2 election
- After losing home in storm, Findlay woman builds a new future
- Gearing up for the Biggest Week in American Birding
- PHOTO GALLERY: Everything coming to Cedar Point in 2023
