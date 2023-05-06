Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
ODI Phone Bank

5/6: Dan’s Saturday PM Forecast

Stormy Sunday AM for some; sunny/humid PM
We could have a rude awakening in some cities Sunday morning, as storms return (but only briefly). Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We’ve started the weekend on a great note, but here comes the drum solo... some sunrise storms could get on the gusty side, clearing before lunchtime. In their wake, the “muggy meter” will get its first test of the season with highs near 80F (60s and 70s along the lake). Our next chance of scattered storms won’t be far behind, arriving late Monday and lingering a bit through early Tuesday as highs remain comfortable in the low-70s. We’ll then have a stretch of 3 dry days, before entering next weekend with a pair of 80s on the board.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An innocent driver was hit by the driver of a stolen vehicle at the intersection of Woodland...
CAUGHT ON CAM: Stolen vehicle pursuit ends in crash
Innocent victim loses vehicle after stolen vehicle police chase
Innocent victim loses vehicle after stolen vehicle police chase
Investigators search property owned by Dale and Dee Warner on May 4, 2023 in connection to...
Authorities dig up family property in investigation into Dee Warner’s disappearance
Man arrested for allegedly shooting his roommate in the back
Man arrested for allegedly shooting his roommate in the back
The Port Clinton Police Department said Friday someone threw a dog in the dumpster at a...
Dog thrown into Port Clinton dumpster, reward available for information

Latest News

We could have a rude awakening in some cities Sunday morning, as storms return (but only...
5/6: Dan's Saturday PM Forecast
Showers & Storms Early Sunday, Warm Week Ahead
May 6th Weather Forecast
5/5/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
5/5/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
5/5/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
5/5/23: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast