5/6: Dan’s Saturday PM Forecast

We’ve started the weekend on a great note, but here comes the drum solo... some sunrise storms could get on the gusty side, clearing before lunchtime. In their wake, the “muggy meter” will get its first test of the season with highs near 80F (60s and 70s along the lake). Our next chance of scattered storms won’t be far behind, arriving late Monday and lingering a bit through early Tuesday as highs remain comfortable in the low-70s. We’ll then have a stretch of 3 dry days, before entering next weekend with a pair of 80s on the board.

