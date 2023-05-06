Garfield Heights police chase ends in crash with UPS truck, 19-year-old arrested

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A Garfield Heights police chase Saturday morning caused a crash involving a UPS truck.

The crash occurred on Warner Road between Bancroft Avenue and Division Avenue at around 9:30 a.m.

Garfield Heights police investigating crash involving UPS truck (Source: WOIO)

Police said a brief chase ensued after an attempted stop for a traffic violation.

The car fled from officers and struck the UPS truck head-on, officers said.

Police said the suspect, who has not been identified, got out of the car and fled on foot before his arrest.

Officials said the UPS driver was not injured and the suspect was transported to MetroHealth for minor injuries.

Police said the suspect, a 19-year-old from Cleveland, is currently in custody for previous warrants and pending charges with the Garfield Heights Police Department.

