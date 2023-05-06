Birthday Club
Innocent victim loses vehicle after stolen vehicle police chase

By Shaun Hegarty
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A police chase involving a stolen car has now left an innocent victim with not only injuries but without the only vehicle her family owns.

The chase happened Thursday night and this victim is now left to pick up the pieces. The innocent victim was trying to help her grandfather get home. However, when getting in her car, she could not have imagined what was coming next.

As Toledo Police pursued the stolen vehicle Thursday night on Woodland Avenue near Hawley a Toledo woman named Asia was helping her grandfather drive home because he has trouble seeing at night.

“I heard an ambulance but I didn’t see nothing. I was looking to see them so I could stop. All of the [a] sudden I was getting twirled around,” said Asia.

Asia has pain in her legs and arms but thankfully the injuries aren’t serious. The damage to the car of this mother of four is extensive as her car is totaled.

“It wasn’t even my fault. I didn’t have a chance to react. I didn’t have [a] chance to stop or think. It was out of my hands,” said Asia.

Toledo Police found the vehicle to be stolen near Hawley and Buckingham. Five people in the stolen vehicle were detained, some of them teenagers. No people that Asia knew but people that have turned her life upside down.

“I just knew I was out of luck and out of a car. My whole car is totaled and gone.” She’s luckily alive to tell her story and how she found herself in the middle of something that she had nothing to do with.

“I was going so slow. You see it in the video. You know how many times I’ve broken the rules on my phone or doing something else, getting something? I was really helping somebody else and it ruined my life,” Asia added.

Charges are still pending against those connected to the stolen vehicle.

