Man arrested in Findlay shooting

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Police in Findlay arrested a man wanted for firing a handgun during a fight Saturday morning.

Kyle Shoemaker, 31, was involved in an argument behind Cigars-N-Stuff around 11:30 Saturday, police said. Investigators were called to the area of South Blanchard Street and East Lincoln Street for a report of a man with a gun, but Shoemaker wasn’t there, police said. They found him later within the city limits and recovered the gun “a short distance away,” according to police.

Nobody was hurt; there was no property damage.

Shoemaker is charged with discharging a firearm within the city limits and having weapons under disability.

Kyler Shoemaker, 31, faces charges in a Findlay shooting (WTVG)

