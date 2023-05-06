Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
ODI Phone Bank

May 6th Weather Forecast

Showers & Storms Early Sunday, Warm Week Ahead
Showers & Storms Early Sunday, Warm Week Ahead
Showers & Storms Early Sunday, Warm Week Ahead(wtvg)
By Ross Ellet
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be partly cloudy today with a high in the middle 70s. Showers and storms are likely very late tonight into early Sunday morning. Highs are expected to be in the middle 70s. Showers and storms are likely at times on Monday into Tuesday morning. Highs will be in the low 70s. Wednesday and Thursday will bring a mostly sunny sky with highs in the middle 70s. Friday and Saturday of next week are expected to bring highs in the low 80s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An innocent driver was hit by the driver of a stolen vehicle at the intersection of Woodland...
CAUGHT ON CAM: Stolen vehicle pursuit ends in crash
Investigators search property owned by Dale and Dee Warner on May 4, 2023 in connection to...
Authorities dig up family property in investigation into Dee Warner’s disappearance
Man arrested for allegedly shooting his roommate in the back
Man arrested for allegedly shooting his roommate in the back
The Port Clinton Police Department said Friday someone threw a dog in the dumpster at a...
Dog thrown into Port Clinton dumpster, reward available for information
Michigan State Police said in a news release that Alexander Feko, 26, of Detroit Beach in...
Sixth suspect arrested in Monroe woman’s murder

Latest News

5/5/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
5/5/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
5/5/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
5/5/23: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
5/5/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
5/5/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
One good mostly sunny and mild day deserves another, though strong storms are possible Sunday...
5/5: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast