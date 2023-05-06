May 6th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be partly cloudy today with a high in the middle 70s. Showers and storms are likely very late tonight into early Sunday morning. Highs are expected to be in the middle 70s. Showers and storms are likely at times on Monday into Tuesday morning. Highs will be in the low 70s. Wednesday and Thursday will bring a mostly sunny sky with highs in the middle 70s. Friday and Saturday of next week are expected to bring highs in the low 80s.

