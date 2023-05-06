Birthday Club
OSHP: Man ejected from motorcycle in fatal Erie County crash

A man died after being ejected from his motorcycle during a crash in Erie County Saturday...
A man died after being ejected from his motorcycle during a crash in Erie County Saturday morning.(Ohio State Highway Patrol)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A man died after being ejected from his motorcycle during a crash in Erie County Saturday morning.

Ohio State Highway Patrol officials said the crash happened at approximately 2:36 a.m. on US 6 in Huron Township.

Troopers said the man, driving traveling eastbound on a 2012 Harley-Davidson, failed to negotiate a left-hand curve.

The driver, later identified as 63-year-old Edward Hays from Wakeman, traveled off the right side of the road and struck a guardrail before overturning.

Troopers confirmed Hays suffered fatal injuries after the crash ejected him from the motorcycle.

Officials said Hays wore a helmet at the time of the crash.

Troopers said alcohol or drug use are unknown factors in the crash.

OSHP officials said the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

