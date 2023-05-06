Port Clinton man seriously injured in plane crash

CLYDE, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was seriously injured when he crashed his plane into a field near the Sandusky County Regional Airport on Saturday, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Richard S. Hines, 69, of Port Clinton was trying to return to the airport after his 1964 Piper PA-28-140 Cherokee experienced engine problems, troopers said. He crashed in a field about a half mile northeast of the airport just before 1 p.m.

Authorities said Saturday evening that Hines was flown to a hospital and was listed in stable condition.

The FAA has been notified and the crash is still under investigation, OSHP said.

