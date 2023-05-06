Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
ODI Phone Bank

Port Clinton man seriously injured in plane crash

The 69-year-old pilot was trying to return to the airport after his plane experienced engine...
The 69-year-old pilot was trying to return to the airport after his plane experienced engine problems, OSHP said.(OSHP)
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLYDE, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was seriously injured when he crashed his plane into a field near the Sandusky County Regional Airport on Saturday, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Richard S. Hines, 69, of Port Clinton was trying to return to the airport after his 1964 Piper PA-28-140 Cherokee experienced engine problems, troopers said. He crashed in a field about a half mile northeast of the airport just before 1 p.m.

Authorities said Saturday evening that Hines was flown to a hospital and was listed in stable condition.

The FAA has been notified and the crash is still under investigation, OSHP said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An innocent driver was hit by the driver of a stolen vehicle at the intersection of Woodland...
CAUGHT ON CAM: Stolen vehicle pursuit ends in crash
Innocent victim loses vehicle after stolen vehicle police chase
Innocent victim loses vehicle after stolen vehicle police chase
Investigators search property owned by Dale and Dee Warner on May 4, 2023 in connection to...
Authorities dig up family property in investigation into Dee Warner’s disappearance
Man arrested for allegedly shooting his roommate in the back
Man arrested for allegedly shooting his roommate in the back
The Port Clinton Police Department said Friday someone threw a dog in the dumpster at a...
Dog thrown into Port Clinton dumpster, reward available for information

Latest News

We could have a rude awakening in some cities Sunday morning, as storms return (but only...
5/6: Dan's Saturday PM Forecast
Findlay Police are searching for the owner of a stolen package filled with Christmas gifts.
Man arrested in Findlay shooting
Kaitlyn Coones, 17, was reported missing to Canton police in April Authorities believe she’s...
U.S. Marshals searching for Wood County fugitive linked to missing teenager
Garfield Heights police investigating crash involving UPS truck
Garfield Heights police chase ends in crash with UPS truck, 19-year-old arrested