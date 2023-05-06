Start High School fight ends in stabbing

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Start High School student faces a felonious assault charge after stabbing a classmate Toledo Police says.

According to police, a student stabbed a classmate with a sharp object multiple times during a fight on Friday.

The victim’s mother, Nicole Cathey admits at one time the girls were friends. She told 13abc she was shocked and upset when the police called her and she said her daughter was cut by fingernails. Her grandfather picked her up from school.

“So when they opened it up I look and said nails supposed to have done that. It looks like she’s been cut,” Cathey said. “The medical staff needs to know what it looks like to be stabbed between stabbed and nails.”

The victim’s sister Darshae Matlock said the fight was over a prom ride dispute.

“They’re best friends and this was a prom ride dispute. Things weren’t going how she planned then to go and it led to worse,” Darshae Matlock, said.

The suspect’s mother has a different story. She says her daughter didn’t have a weapon.

“I’m okay with my daughter defending herself. Like I said this is an ongoing situation that has taken place and they’ve been trying to bully my daughter this has been going on for six months,” the mother said.

She added that the victim and a group of girls planned to jump her daughter.

“Before that fifth hour started another individual who was supposed to be inside of an in-school suspension happened to come to the classroom and all five of them tried to group together to jump my daughter,” the suspect’s mother said.

TPS held an expulsion hearing for the teen they charged. TPS officials said behavior like this will not be tolerated.

