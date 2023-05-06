Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
ODI Phone Bank

U.S. Marshals searching for Wood County fugitive linked to missing teenager

Kaitlyn Coones, 17, was reported missing to Canton police in April Authorities believe she’s...
Kaitlyn Coones, 17, was reported missing to Canton police in April Authorities believe she’s traveling with Jonathan Jones, 33, of Wood County.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Federal agents are searching for a man from Wood County, Ohio who is believed to be traveling with a missing teenager.

Kaitlyn Coones, 17, was reported missing to Canton police on April 11, 2023. Authorities believe she’s traveling with Jonathan Jones, 33, of Wood County. They were last seen near the Mexican border in Arizona, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Jones is 5-foot-10, 170 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. Coones is 5-foot-3, 200 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service and the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833), or you can submit a tip online. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An innocent driver was hit by the driver of a stolen vehicle at the intersection of Woodland...
CAUGHT ON CAM: Stolen vehicle pursuit ends in crash
Innocent victim loses vehicle after stolen vehicle police chase
Innocent victim loses vehicle after stolen vehicle police chase
Investigators search property owned by Dale and Dee Warner on May 4, 2023 in connection to...
Authorities dig up family property in investigation into Dee Warner’s disappearance
Man arrested for allegedly shooting his roommate in the back
Man arrested for allegedly shooting his roommate in the back
The Port Clinton Police Department said Friday someone threw a dog in the dumpster at a...
Dog thrown into Port Clinton dumpster, reward available for information

Latest News

Dog found in dumpster - clipped version
Dog found in dumpster - clipped version
Kaddie Morrissey speaks out for the first time after her husband's tragic death
Kaddie Morrissey Speaks out for the first time since the BP Husky Explosion
Vigil for Jesse
Family and friends gather for vigil to remember 21-year-old who died canoing
5/5/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
5/5/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast