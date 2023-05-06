U.S. Marshals searching for Wood County fugitive linked to missing teenager

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Federal agents are searching for a man from Wood County, Ohio who is believed to be traveling with a missing teenager.

Kaitlyn Coones, 17, was reported missing to Canton police on April 11, 2023. Authorities believe she’s traveling with Jonathan Jones, 33, of Wood County. They were last seen near the Mexican border in Arizona, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Jones is 5-foot-10, 170 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. Coones is 5-foot-3, 200 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service and the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833), or you can submit a tip online. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

