5/7: Dan’s Sunday PM Forecast
Cooler/more showers Monday; dry days ahead
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
It’s been a warm and humid close to the weekend thanks to those cleared-out morning storms, though scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder will return Monday afternoon. Highs will them climb from the mid-60s to start the week to near-80F ending it, with the next chance of scattered storms arriving Friday.
