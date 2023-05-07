Birthday Club
5/7: Dan’s Sunday PM Forecast

Cooler/more showers Monday; dry days ahead
We're ending the weekend on a warm and humid note, with another chance for scattered showers Monday afternoon. Dan Smith has the latest.
By Dan Smith
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
It’s been a warm and humid close to the weekend thanks to those cleared-out morning storms, though scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder will return Monday afternoon. Highs will them climb from the mid-60s to start the week to near-80F ending it, with the next chance of scattered storms arriving Friday.

