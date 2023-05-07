May 7th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Showers and storms will move out of the area by late morning. More sunshine will develop late afternoon with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 with much higher humidity. A few showers are possible on Monday, especially south of Toledo. It will be cooler with highs in the middle to upper 60s. Tuesday will bring more sunshine with highs in the upper 60s. Wednesday and Thursday will be sunny with highs in the 70s. Friday and Saturday will bring a chance of a shower with highs near 80.

