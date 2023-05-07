Michigan State Police trooper shoots suspect in Temperance neighborhood
TEMPERANCE, Mich. (WTVG) - A Michigan State Police trooper shot a suspect Saturday night in Temperance, investigators confirmed.
Police said the suspect was taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries. They didn’t immediately release the suspect’s condition.
MSP didn’t say what led up to the shooting but said no troopers were hurt. Investigators had a large area blocked off by crime scene tape on Wolverine Road near Eagle Lane. 13abc crews saw at least five evidence markers placed in a lawn.
Monroe County dispatchers said deputies responded to the area around 8 p.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.