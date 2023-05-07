Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
ODI Phone Bank

Officials: Doctor pleads guilty to sexually assaulting coworker

Officials said doctor David Meranda was convicted of sexually assaulting his coworker in 2021.
Officials said doctor David Meranda was convicted of sexually assaulting his coworker in 2021.(Summit County Prosecutor's Office)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - An Ohio doctor pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a coworker earlier this week.

The Summit County Prosecutor said David Meranda pleaded guilty to first-degree sexual battery.

Officials said Meranda, a contracted emergency room physician, sexually assaulted a coworker at a Summit County home in 2021.

A grand jury indicted Meranda on Feb. 22, 2022, according to court records.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the person a trooper shot was taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.
Michigan State Police trooper shoots suspect in Temperance neighborhood
A police car.
Sunday morning shooting at the intersection of Monroe Street and Talmadge Road
Kaitlyn Coones, 17, was reported missing to Canton police in April Authorities believe she’s...
U.S. Marshals searching for Wood County fugitive linked to missing teenager
The 69-year-old pilot was trying to return to the airport after his plane experienced engine...
Port Clinton man seriously injured in plane crash
Innocent victim loses vehicle after stolen vehicle police chase
Innocent victim loses vehicle after stolen vehicle police chase

Latest News

A damaged vehicle sits at the site of a deadly collision near a bus stop in Brownsville, Texas,...
SUV driver hits crowd at Texas bus stop near border; 7 dead
The alleged shooter in a Serbia school shooting is a 13-year-old male student, officials say.
Serbia’s education minister resigns following mass shootings
In this image taken from video released by Kaplan Hecker & Fink, former President Donald pauses...
Trump rejects last chance to testify at New York civil trial
Mary the Eland antelope was safely captured and returned after she escaped the Lupa Zoo on...
Antelope safely returned to zoo after escaping, living in the wild for 5 weeks