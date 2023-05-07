Police capture Findlay double shooting suspect
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - A double shooting suspect who police considered armed and dangerous was captured, Findlay officials announced.
Investigators said they received a tip that Isiah Moore, 20, was at a business in Findlay on Friday. Police found him there and took him into custody without incident, the department said in a news release.
Moore faces a felonious assault charge stemming from a fight where shots rang out at a barbershop in the 200 block of East Front Street in April. Officials said two shooting victims were treated for their injuries at a local hospital.
Police told 13abc last month that the people involved in the shooting knew each other.
Moore’s bond is set at $45,000, according to the Hancock County Jail.
Editors note: The video below this story is from April 10, 2023.
