Police capture Findlay double shooting suspect

Isiah Moore is charged in connection to a double shooting in Findlay that happened in April,...
Isiah Moore is charged in connection to a double shooting in Findlay that happened in April, 2023.(Hancock County Jail)
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - A double shooting suspect who police considered armed and dangerous was captured, Findlay officials announced.

Investigators said they received a tip that Isiah Moore, 20, was at a business in Findlay on Friday. Police found him there and took him into custody without incident, the department said in a news release.

Moore faces a felonious assault charge stemming from a fight where shots rang out at a barbershop in the 200 block of East Front Street in April. Officials said two shooting victims were treated for their injuries at a local hospital.

Police told 13abc last month that the people involved in the shooting knew each other.

Moore’s bond is set at $45,000, according to the Hancock County Jail.

Editors note: The video below this story is from April 10, 2023.

Police release photo of suspect in Findlay double shooting

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

