Police capture Findlay double shooting suspect

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - A double shooting suspect who police considered armed and dangerous was captured, Findlay officials announced.

Investigators said they received a tip that Isiah Moore, 20, was at a business in Findlay on Friday. Police found him there and took him into custody without incident, the department said in a news release.

Moore faces a felonious assault charge stemming from a fight where shots rang out at a barbershop in the 200 block of East Front Street in April. Officials said two shooting victims were treated for their injuries at a local hospital.

Police told 13abc last month that the people involved in the shooting knew each other.

Moore’s bond is set at $45,000, according to the Hancock County Jail.

