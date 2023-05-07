Sunday morning shooting at the intersection of Monroe Street and Talmadge Road

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Toledo Police are investigating a shooting at the intersection of Monroe Street and Talmadge Road.

According to officials, the incident happened at 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Officials said a man was shot while riding along in a car and the bullet struck him in his back.

There is no word on his condition.

