Toledo home goes up in flames for a second time

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Investigators are working to determine what caused a second fire at a home in Toledo.

According to officials, Toledo Fire had a call come in just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday on the 300 block of Dale Street. Officials told 13abc that after the home caught fire the first time, it became vacant, and no one was inside at the time of this second fire and no injuries were reported.

However, neighbors said squatters have been inside the home before.

The root cause of the fire, is under investigation.

