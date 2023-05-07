Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
ODI Phone Bank

Wisconsin deputy killed while responding to drunken driver

*NOTE: This is a stock photo. An officer was killed in Wisconsin.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo. An officer was killed in Wisconsin.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENWOOD, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin sheriff’s deputy responding to a call about a suspected drunken driver in a ditch was shot and killed, authorities said Sunday.

The suspect fled into woods and was found dead from a gunshot wound, the state Department of Justice said.

No names or other details were immediately released.

The deputy was shot early Saturday evening in Glenwood in St. Croix County, about 60 miles east of Minneapolis.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the person a trooper shot was taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.
Michigan State Police trooper shoots suspect in Temperance neighborhood
Kaitlyn Coones, 17, was reported missing to Canton police in April Authorities believe she’s...
U.S. Marshals searching for Wood County fugitive linked to missing teenager
Innocent victim loses vehicle after stolen vehicle police chase
Innocent victim loses vehicle after stolen vehicle police chase
The 69-year-old pilot was trying to return to the airport after his plane experienced engine...
Port Clinton man seriously injured in plane crash
Garfield Heights police investigating crash involving UPS truck
Garfield Heights police chase ends in crash with UPS truck, 19-year-old arrested

Latest News

A Russian serviceman guards in an area of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station in territory...
Nuclear watchdog growingly worried over Ukraine plant safety
A law enforcement officer walks as people are evacuated from a shopping center where a shooting...
‘We started running’: 8 killed in Texas outlet mall shooting
A gunman killed eight people in a shooting at a Dallas-area mall before being fatally shot by a...
'Unfathomable': Father of mall employee helps victims after mass shooting
May 7th Weather Forecast
May 7th Weather Forecast