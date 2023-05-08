13abc wins nine Ohio Associated Press awards
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Associated Press Media Editors presented 13abc with nine awards on Sunday.
- 1st place awards:
- Best Digital Project - Digital election coverage
- Best Reporter - Josh Croup
- Best Enterprise Reporting - Josh Croup for Why it Matters
- Best Continuing Coverage - Josh Croup for Your Voice Your Vote
- Best Use of Photography - Tony Geftos TV for Dine in the 419
- Best Sportscast - Justin Feldkamp BCSN/13abc
- 2nd place:
- General Excellence
- Best Anchor - Josh Croup
- Best Documentary or Series - Christina Williams for Case Files
The 13abc team is honored to be recognized for our work.
Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.