5/8: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

Few showers/storms this evening; few dry days to follow
Starting the week on the cooler side of average, with scattered showers still expected later this evening. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After closing the weekend on the warm and humid side, clouds are keeping us to the mid-60s as scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder are slated to return this evening. The sun will come out tomorrow, and for the next two days to follow, as highs warm closer to the upper-70s approaching next weekend. Our next best chance of scattered storms arrives Friday, and lasts for each afternoon through the weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

