Car crashes into apartment building

Car crashes into apartment building
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police are investigating after a car crashes into an apartment building Monday morning.

According to the driver, he accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brake, crashing into the Alt Stonebridge Apartments off of Old Stone Ct and Heatherdowns.

There were no injuries in the crash, but a city building inspector will determine the stability of the building and if anyone on the second floor needs to be evacuated.

The occupant of the apartment was in the home at the time of the crash.

