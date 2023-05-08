Crowd gathers at St. Luke’s on day of closing to honor workers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A large crowd gathered outside of McLaren St. Luke’s in Maumee on Monday to honor those who have worked at the hospital over the years.

May 8 marks the final day of operations for McLaren St. Luke’s. At 12 p.m., the emergency room will close and at 5 p.m., the hospital will officially cease operations. However, nearby physician offices will be open for the rest of the month.

Current and former staff members, nurses, physicians, technicians and local first responders all gathered to say goodbye to the hospital while also showing their gratitude for the St. Luke’s staff.

After the hospital closes, the building will be acquired by Mercy Health.

