Crowd gathers at St. Luke’s on day of closing to honor workers

May 8 marks the final day of operations for McLaren St. Luke’s.
May 8 marks the final day of operations for McLaren St. Luke’s.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A large crowd gathered outside of McLaren St. Luke’s in Maumee on Monday to honor those who have worked at the hospital over the years.

May 8 marks the final day of operations for McLaren St. Luke’s. At 12 p.m., the emergency room will close and at 5 p.m., the hospital will officially cease operations. However, nearby physician offices will be open for the rest of the month.

Current and former staff members, nurses, physicians, technicians and local first responders all gathered to say goodbye to the hospital while also showing their gratitude for the St. Luke’s staff.

After the hospital closes, the building will be acquired by Mercy Health.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

