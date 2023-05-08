PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WTVG) - Dinosaurs are taking over African Safari Wildlife Park this summer.

According to the Park, more than 20 moving, roaring, life-sized prehistoric creatures will be on display throughout the Park’s Walk-Thru Safari as part of Dinosaur Takeover.

On display will be the well-known Tyrannosaurus Rex and Stegosaurus alongside some lesser-known dinosaurs such as the Lufengosaurus and Australovenator.

The Park says in addition to viewing the animatronic dinosaurs, guests will have the opportunity to:

Pose for pictures in oversized dinosaur eggs or the jaws of a T. Rex

Mine for real dinosaur fossils to take home (for an additional fee)

Discover how dinosaurs hunted, survived and cared for their young in a prehistoric world

Learn how to protect today’s wildlife from the threat of extinction

“Dinosaurs have a universal, enduring appeal that inspires wonderment in all of us,” said Kelsey Keller, the Park’s director. “Whether you’re one or 100, Dinosaur Takeover is not to be missed!”

Dinosaur Takeover is included with general Park admission and will run from June through Sept. 4.

For more information, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.