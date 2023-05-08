“Dirty Dancing” twirls its way to the Stranahan Theater

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Fans of the iconic film “Dirty Dancing” will now be able to enjoy their favorite moments live and in color.

The 1987 film is coming to the Glass City, as the Stranahan Theater is one of many stops for the live-to-film concert series.

The show will take the stage on October 21, at 8 p.m. Doors will open at 7 p.m.

Tickets are required for all ages and will be available beginning Friday, May 12.

Tickets can be purchased online at dirtydancinginconcert.com

