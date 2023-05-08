Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
ODI Phone Bank

“Dirty Dancing” twirls its way to the Stranahan Theater

"Dirty Dancing" was released 35 years ago.
"Dirty Dancing" was released 35 years ago.(Lionsgate)
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Fans of the iconic film “Dirty Dancing” will now be able to enjoy their favorite moments live and in color.

The 1987 film is coming to the Glass City, as the Stranahan Theater is one of many stops for the live-to-film concert series.

The show will take the stage on October 21, at 8 p.m. Doors will open at 7 p.m.

Tickets are required for all ages and will be available beginning Friday, May 12.

Tickets can be purchased online at dirtydancinginconcert.com

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police car.
Sunday morning shooting at the intersection of Monroe Street and Talmadge Road
Police said the person a trooper shot was taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.
Michigan State Police trooper shoots suspect in Temperance neighborhood
Fire on Dale Street
Toledo home goes up in flames for a second time
USMS said Monday authorities arrested Jonathan Jones, 33,, and found the missing 17-year-old...
Ohio kidnapping suspect arrested, missing girl found in Mexico
Isiah Moore is charged in connection to a double shooting in Findlay that happened in April,...
Police capture Findlay double shooting suspect

Latest News

The Associated Press Media Editors presented 13abc with nine awards on May 7, 2023.
13abc wins nine Ohio Associated Press awards
A police car.
TPD: Man arrested in Sunday stabbing
The bottom flight of stairs at Beacon Place Apartments are in a shambles after an upstairs...
Tenants hurt, stranded after apartment stairs collapse
USMS said Monday authorities arrested Jonathan Jones, 33,, and found the missing 17-year-old...
Ohio kidnapping suspect arrested, missing girl found in Mexico