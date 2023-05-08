East Toledo Family Center to host Mental Health Fair

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The East Toledo Family Center is partnering with local mental health agencies to host a Mental Health Fair on Wednesday.

The event will take place on May 10 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the ETFC Gym located at 1020 Varland Ave.

According to ETFC, the event will focus on connecting youth and families with the mental health services that they can benefit from while also helping to eliminate the stigma associated with mental health.

ETFC says one in six youth between the ages of six and 17 experience a mental health disorder each year and suicide is the second leading cause of death among young people ages 10 through 14, according to the National Alliance on Mental Health.

Resources and information regarding mental health and awareness will be available to the fair.

For more information, call 419-691-1429.

