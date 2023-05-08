Erie County teen hospitalized following attempted murder-suicide
ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An attempted murder-suicide hospitalized an Erie County teenager Sunday morning, according to Sheriff Paul Sigworth.
Sigworth said the incident occurred at approximately 3:45 a.m. at a home in the 9000 block of SR 269 in Groton Township.
Officials said deputies found a 17-year-old girl and an 18-year-old man, both with gunshot wounds to the head.
Sigworth said deputies declared the 18-year-old, identified as Javon Brown, dead at the scene.
Officials transported the 17-year-old girl to Firelands Regional Hospital, where she remains in stable condition.
An investigation concluded that the two were acquaintances and were discussing their relationship.
Brown, a resident at the home, pulled out a gun and shot the teen before shooting himself.
Officials said the county’s medical examiner will conduct an autopsy.
