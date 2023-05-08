Birthday Club
Erie County teen hospitalized following attempted murder-suicide

An attempted murder-suicide hospitalized an Erie County teenager Sunday morning, according to...
An attempted murder-suicide hospitalized an Erie County teenager Sunday morning, according to Sheriff Paul Sigworth.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Alec Sapolin
May. 8, 2023
ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An attempted murder-suicide hospitalized an Erie County teenager Sunday morning, according to Sheriff Paul Sigworth.

Sigworth said the incident occurred at approximately 3:45 a.m. at a home in the 9000 block of SR 269 in Groton Township.

Officials said deputies found a 17-year-old girl and an 18-year-old man, both with gunshot wounds to the head.

Sigworth said deputies declared the 18-year-old, identified as Javon Brown, dead at the scene.

Officials transported the 17-year-old girl to Firelands Regional Hospital, where she remains in stable condition.

An investigation concluded that the two were acquaintances and were discussing their relationship.

Brown, a resident at the home, pulled out a gun and shot the teen before shooting himself.

Officials said the county’s medical examiner will conduct an autopsy.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

