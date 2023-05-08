Birthday Club
Friends and family gather for a vigil to remember boater found dead in the Maumee River

By Carli Petrus
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Friends and family of 21-year-old Jesse Babiuch gathered for a vigil at International Park Friday, after his body was found in the Maumee River Wednesday, days after the accident.

“He was my best friend,” said Jesse’s father.

Jesse and his friends went fishing Sunday, April 30th, when their canoe capsized on the water. Jesse is the only one out of the three men that did not make it.

“I just wanted my baby,” said Jesse’s mother, Julia White.

“I was in the water, yeah, in the canoe,” said Collin Williams. “He loves fishing so I ended up getting us a canoe to go fishing, and we were just happy about it being registered and getting it registered, and what not.”

Williams says it’s something you never want to experience. “We hit the water first and you start not being able to breathe it’s pretty much you know am I going to be able to make it back to land, am I going to die right now?”

He says it’s a stark reminder to always wear your life jacket.

“Make sure you keep your life jackets on. That’s really the number one thing right there. When you hit water that cold, especially right now, you can’t breathe let alone hardly swim,” said Williams.

Jesse’s family has set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral services. If you’re interested in helping them, click here.

