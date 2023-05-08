Local family warns against phone scams using AI

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With recent advances in technology, phone scams have not only become more sophisticated in approach but believable.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, consumers have reported losing nearly $8.8 billion to phone schemes in 2022.

The FTC states that scammers are now using artificial intelligence - or AI - to enhance family emergency schemes.

With the capabilities of AI, a con artist can clone the voice of a loved one with just the use of a brief recording. These audio recordings can easily be found on the internet and social media.

Joe W and his wife were awakened by a scammer claiming to be a court bailiff. The bailiff told the parents that their daughter had been arrested for reckless driving and crashed into a seven-month pregnant woman.

“They said that my daughter had been in a bad accident, she was being detained by the Toledo police and was in jail. They said that my daughter, our daughter, wanted to speak to one of us,” said Joe.

Joe said the caller even had a voice that sounded like his daughter on the line.

“She said ' Mom I’ve been in a bad accident, and I need you to send bail money to get out of jail,” said Joe. “She was crying, but it sound a lot like our daughter. And that was another point that after we had hung up, my wife called our daughter, and she was asleep.”

The family wants to warn others. Joe said it’s important to act rationally and ask follow-up questions to distinguish a scam from a real-life emergency.

“The whole ploy is that this is a crisis, you take care of it right now, and once we got it taken care of, all you need to do is transfer that money,” said Joe.

The FTC asks that anyone experiencing a scam contact the agency here.

