Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
ODI Phone Bank

Local family warns against phone scams using AI

By Willie Daniely III
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With recent advances in technology, phone scams have not only become more sophisticated in approach but believable.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, consumers have reported losing nearly $8.8 billion to phone schemes in 2022.

The FTC states that scammers are now using artificial intelligence - or AI - to enhance family emergency schemes.

With the capabilities of AI, a con artist can clone the voice of a loved one with just the use of a brief recording. These audio recordings can easily be found on the internet and social media.

Joe W and his wife were awakened by a scammer claiming to be a court bailiff. The bailiff told the parents that their daughter had been arrested for reckless driving and crashed into a seven-month pregnant woman.

“They said that my daughter had been in a bad accident, she was being detained by the Toledo police and was in jail. They said that my daughter, our daughter, wanted to speak to one of us,” said Joe.

Joe said the caller even had a voice that sounded like his daughter on the line.

“She said ' Mom I’ve been in a bad accident, and I need you to send bail money to get out of jail,” said Joe. “She was crying, but it sound a lot like our daughter. And that was another point that after we had hung up, my wife called our daughter, and she was asleep.”

The family wants to warn others. Joe said it’s important to act rationally and ask follow-up questions to distinguish a scam from a real-life emergency.

“The whole ploy is that this is a crisis, you take care of it right now, and once we got it taken care of, all you need to do is transfer that money,” said Joe.

The FTC asks that anyone experiencing a scam contact the agency here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police car.
Sunday morning shooting at the intersection of Monroe Street and Talmadge Road
Police said the person a trooper shot was taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.
Michigan State Police trooper shoots suspect in Temperance neighborhood
Fire on Dale Street
Toledo home goes up in flames for a second time
USMS said Monday authorities arrested Jonathan Jones, 33,, and found the missing 17-year-old...
Ohio kidnapping suspect arrested, missing girl found in Mexico
Isiah Moore is charged in connection to a double shooting in Findlay that happened in April,...
Police capture Findlay double shooting suspect

Latest News

Volunteers lay mulch at Van Buren State park in Van Buren Monday morning.
United Way celebrates expansion with Days of Caring event
With nearly 900 volunteers ready to lend a hand, United Way of Hancock County celebrates an...
United Way celebrate expansion with Days of Caring event
According to the Federal Trade Commission, consumers have reported losing nearly $8.8 billion...
Local family warns against phone scams using AI
Present and past staff say goodbye to St. Luke’s Hospital
Present and past staff say goodbye to St. Luke’s Hospital