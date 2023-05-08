May 8th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly cloudy today and not as warm. Highs are expected to be in the middle 60s. Scattered showers and storms become likely late afternoon through early tonight. A few sprinkles are possible Tuesday morning with low clouds. Otherwise, the afternoon will turn sunny with highs in the upper 60s. Wednesday will be sunny with a high in the low 70s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs nearing 80. Friday through Mother’s Day will bring scattered showers and storms at times with highs in the middle 70s.

