MSP: Trooper shoots, kills domestic violence suspect in Temperance

Editor’s note: The attached video aired as breaking news on May 6, 2023.

TEMPERANCE, Mich. (WTVG) - A suspect shot by a Michigan State trooper in a Temperance neighborhood has died from his injuries, authorities confirmed.

According to Michigan State Police, a trooper from the Monroe Post shot and killed a domestic violence suspect after he allegedly pointed a gun at authorities on Wolverine Road near Eagle Lane in Temperance around 8:00 p.m. Saturday night.

MSP said authorities were called to a home after the 61-year-old suspect fired several shots throughout the house. Deputies and troopers surrounded the area. Police say the suspect came outside and pointed a gun toward one of the troopers, who then fired ‘several rounds’ at the suspect. 13abc crews at the scene saw at least five evidence markers on the lawn of the home.

Police say no one else was hurt in the shooting.

MSP did not disclose the name of the suspect or the trooper involved in the shooting. The trooper who shot the suspect has five years of experience and is on leave, per department policy. The agency is continuing to investigate the shooting and is waiting on autopsy results and a review from prosecutors.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.