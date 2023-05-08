Birthday Club
Tenants hurt, stranded after apartment stairs collapse

58-year-old says he crashed through the steps while walking up to his second-story apartment
The bottom flight of stairs at Beacon Place Apartments are in a shambles after an upstairs...
The bottom flight of stairs at Beacon Place Apartments are in a shambles after an upstairs tenant fell through.(Tony Geftos)
By Tony Geftos
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Barry Fears is a school bus driver for Toledo Public Schools. Today, he did not make it to work after what happened last night. Fears says he crashed through the stairs leading up to his second-story apartment.

“The whole thing just collapsed. I went straight on through,” said Fears. “My knee’s bothering me, but I guess that’s to be expected when you consider the damage that’s done here.”

Chantea Layson, who’s 60, has lived at Beacon Place apartment off Cherry and Bancroft 16 years. She works for Anne Grady Services. Layson also says she had to miss work today after she was stranded in her upstairs apartment with no way down.

“Sounded like something fell from against the wall or somewhere. So, I got up and I came out and looked, and when I came out I heard, ‘Oh, oh, oh.’ And I said, ‘Who is that?’ I said, ‘Barry, is that you?!’ And when I looked, he was down on the ground,” described Layson, who says the accident happened at about 9:15 PM Sunday, May 7, 2023.

“Honestly, I’m glad to be alive. I’m definitely glad to be alive. I’m glad I didn’t break my neck in the process, but it’s just a matter of now, let’s get it taken care of,” added Fears, who’s 58 and has lived in the apartment next to Layson roughly 7 months.

The property manager at Beacon Place Apartments tells 13abc a maintenance worker was getting supplies to rebuild the damaged stairs. Meantime, Fears, who climbed up to his apartment last night, says he does not trust the rest of the steps either.

“Considering the fact that this all collapsed right here, I mean, is there any reason for me to even believe that any of it’s safe? So, as far as I’m concerned, I would think they would just take it all down and rebuild it,” said Fears.

He’s asking for a complete redo on the structure because it’s the only way he and Layson can access their apartments.

