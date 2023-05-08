TPD: Man arrested in Sunday stabbing
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was arrested following a stabbing on Sunday, police say.
According to the Toledo Police Department, officers responded to a call in the 240 block of 21st Street.
Officers state that the altercation started as an argument. According to TPD’s affidavit, Archie Black Jr. brandished a knife before stabbing the victim on his left side.
The victim was transported to an area hospital and TPD arrested Black Jr.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.