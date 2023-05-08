Birthday Club
TPD: Man arrested in Sunday stabbing

A police car.
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was arrested following a stabbing on Sunday, police say.

According to the Toledo Police Department, officers responded to a call in the 240 block of 21st Street.

Officers state that the altercation started as an argument. According to TPD’s affidavit, Archie Black Jr. brandished a knife before stabbing the victim on his left side.

The victim was transported to an area hospital and TPD arrested Black Jr.

