TPD: Man arrested in Sunday stabbing

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was arrested following a stabbing on Sunday, police say.

According to the Toledo Police Department, officers responded to a call in the 240 block of 21st Street.

Officers state that the altercation started as an argument. According to TPD’s affidavit, Archie Black Jr. brandished a knife before stabbing the victim on his left side.

The victim was transported to an area hospital and TPD arrested Black Jr.

