Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
ODI Phone Bank

UAW workers at Clarios go on strike

Workers at the battery manufacturing site in Holland, Ohio are going on strike
UAW strike at Clarios
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLAND, Ohio (WTVG) - United Auto Workers members at the Clarios facility in Holland are going on strike.

A representative from UAW local 12 tells 13abc the group has about 400 people at the union hall signing up for picket dates at the battery manufacturing site.

Internal communication to members obtained by 13abc says the company’s last proposal was voted down 98%. The email claims the company failed to move and is looking to change the work schedule from an eight hour shift to a 12 hour shift with no overtime pay, along with cuts to the members’ pay.

“Our members deserve better. Your support will be greatly appreciated,” the email read.

Clarios tells 13abc the company has been working in good faith to come to an agreement.

“We remain optimistic as we’ve reached agreements with all of our unions during recent contract negotiations,” a Clarios spokesperson told 13abc in a statement. “Unfortunately, our first offer was not accepted, but we are dedicated to continuing good-faith negotiations to reach a contract that focuses on the future and supports our customers.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police car.
Sunday morning shooting at the intersection of Monroe Street and Talmadge Road
Police said the person a trooper shot was taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.
Michigan State Police trooper shoots suspect in Temperance neighborhood
Fire on Dale Street
Toledo home goes up in flames for a second time
Isiah Moore is charged in connection to a double shooting in Findlay that happened in April,...
Police capture Findlay double shooting suspect
Kaitlyn Coones, 17, was reported missing to Canton police in April Authorities believe she’s...
U.S. Marshals searching for Wood County fugitive linked to missing teenager

Latest News

The fund is designed to support business growth and neighborhood investment in Toledo.
City of Toledo announces Toledo Business Growth Fund
In a letter sent to parents by superintendent Mark Rairigh, the school said they were told on...
Bryan orchestra teacher resigns amid allegations of soliciting sex from minors online
Police said the person a trooper shot was taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.
MSP: Trooper shoots, kills domestic violence suspect in Temperance
A Michigan State Trooper from the Monroe Post shot and killed a domestic violence suspect who...
Trooper shoots suspect in Temperance neighborhood, MSP says
Biggest Week in American Birding - Black Swamp Bird Observatory
Biggest Week in American Birding - Black Swamp Bird Observatory