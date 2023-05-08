UAW workers at Clarios go on strike

HOLLAND, Ohio (WTVG) - United Auto Workers members at the Clarios facility in Holland are going on strike.

A representative from UAW local 12 tells 13abc the group has about 400 people at the union hall signing up for picket dates at the battery manufacturing site.

Internal communication to members obtained by 13abc says the company’s last proposal was voted down 98%. The email claims the company failed to move and is looking to change the work schedule from an eight hour shift to a 12 hour shift with no overtime pay, along with cuts to the members’ pay.

“Our members deserve better. Your support will be greatly appreciated,” the email read.

Clarios tells 13abc the company has been working in good faith to come to an agreement.

“We remain optimistic as we’ve reached agreements with all of our unions during recent contract negotiations,” a Clarios spokesperson told 13abc in a statement. “Unfortunately, our first offer was not accepted, but we are dedicated to continuing good-faith negotiations to reach a contract that focuses on the future and supports our customers.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.