Wife of Ben Morrissey speaking out for the first time since his death in BP Husky Refinery Explosion

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It was back in September when the massive explosion at BP Husky Toledo Refinery killed two local workers. Those two workers, brothers, Ben and Max Morrissey.

“It’s just like what are the odds of just the two brothers being close together and an accident happening and both of their lives being gone,” said Ben’s wife Kaddie Morrissey.

The tragedy left both of their wives to care for their children, alone, and now Kaddie says she is ready to talk about what happened.

“It was almost hard to believe. It almost felt like it couldn’t be real. We were all just in complete shock,” Kaddie said.

She says shock turned to fear, though, when the Morrissey family found out the brothers were injured.

“Originally it was just Max and then we found out it was Ben. We couldn’t believe that it was the both of them.”

Both men died from their injuries, and Kaddie says navigating life without her husband has been difficult, especially with two young children.

“Ben was a very big supporter,” said Kaddie. “It breaks my heart for my kids. My son, he’s so young. He just turned two right before the accident, he’s not going to have any memory he’s just going to have pictures, and our daughter that’s going to be born in just less than two weeks, you know, she’ll have nothing.”

She says family’s been a huge help these last few months, especially her brother.

“That’s really all I need, I just need people to be around,” Kaddie said.

Adding she continues to take her grief one day at a time.

