Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
ODI Phone Bank

Wife of Ben Morrissey speaking out for the first time since his death in BP Husky Refinery Explosion

By Carli Petrus
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It was back in September when the massive explosion at BP Husky Toledo Refinery killed two local workers. Those two workers, brothers, Ben and Max Morrissey.

“It’s just like what are the odds of just the two brothers being close together and an accident happening and both of their lives being gone,” said Ben’s wife Kaddie Morrissey.

The tragedy left both of their wives to care for their children, alone, and now Kaddie says she is ready to talk about what happened.

“It was almost hard to believe. It almost felt like it couldn’t be real. We were all just in complete shock,” Kaddie said.

She says shock turned to fear, though, when the Morrissey family found out the brothers were injured.

“Originally it was just Max and then we found out it was Ben. We couldn’t believe that it was the both of them.”

Both men died from their injuries, and Kaddie says navigating life without her husband has been difficult, especially with two young children.

“Ben was a very big supporter,” said Kaddie. “It breaks my heart for my kids. My son, he’s so young. He just turned two right before the accident, he’s not going to have any memory he’s just going to have pictures, and our daughter that’s going to be born in just less than two weeks, you know, she’ll have nothing.”

She says family’s been a huge help these last few months, especially her brother.

“That’s really all I need, I just need people to be around,” Kaddie said.

Adding she continues to take her grief one day at a time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the person a trooper shot was taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.
Michigan State Police trooper shoots suspect in Temperance neighborhood
A police car.
Sunday morning shooting at the intersection of Monroe Street and Talmadge Road
Kaitlyn Coones, 17, was reported missing to Canton police in April Authorities believe she’s...
U.S. Marshals searching for Wood County fugitive linked to missing teenager
The 69-year-old pilot was trying to return to the airport after his plane experienced engine...
Port Clinton man seriously injured in plane crash
Innocent victim loses vehicle after stolen vehicle police chase
Innocent victim loses vehicle after stolen vehicle police chase

Latest News

Vigil for Jesse
Friends and family gather for a vigil to remember boater found dead in the Maumee River
We're ending the weekend on a warm and humid note, with another chance for scattered showers...
5/7: Dan's Sunday PM Forecast
Fire on Dale Street
Toledo home goes up in flames for a second time
A police car.
Sunday morning shooting at the intersection of Monroe Street and Talmadge Road