Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
ODI Phone Bank

2023 Carry the Load Ride to stop in Toledo to honor fallen officers

Carry the Load supports military and first responder charities across the country.
Carry the Load supports military and first responder charities across the country.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Mid-Ohio Jeepers Organization will be stopping in Toledo on Sunday as part of the Carry the Load Ride.

According to organizers, Carry the Load supports military and first responder charities across the country. The MOJO caravan will be stopping in Toledo on May 14 to pay respects to fallen Toledo Police Officers Anthony Dia and Brandon Stalker.

The event will be taking place at the Safety Building, located at 525 N. Erie, from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 pm. and Scott Park, located at 2301 Nebraska, from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Organizers say the times are subject to change based on the traffic on the day of the event.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

USMS said Monday authorities arrested Jonathan Jones, 33,, and found the missing 17-year-old...
Ohio kidnapping suspect arrested, missing girl found in Mexico
A police car.
Sunday morning shooting at the intersection of Monroe Street and Talmadge Road
Brandon Gordon [Q 96.5 FM]
Bryan orchestra teacher resigns amid allegations of soliciting sex from minors online
The bottom flight of stairs at Beacon Place Apartments are in a shambles after an upstairs...
Tenants hurt, stranded after apartment stairs collapse
Police said the person a trooper shot was taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.
MSP: Trooper shoots, kills domestic violence suspect in Temperance

Latest News

Lucas County Board selects site for new jail
Lucas County Board selects site for new jail
One lovely afternoon deserves another... and another! Dan Smith has the details on how long the...
5/9: Dan's Tuesday Noon Forecast
Area bike riders of all ages and abilities are encouraged to bring their bicycles and helmets...
Lucas Co. Board of DD to host Inclusive Bicycle Safety Fair
Members of the Ohio House Constitutional Resolutions Committee hear opponent testimony Tuesday,...
Ohio constitution overhaul faces deadline, backlash