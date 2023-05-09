2023 Carry the Load Ride to stop in Toledo to honor fallen officers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Mid-Ohio Jeepers Organization will be stopping in Toledo on Sunday as part of the Carry the Load Ride.

According to organizers, Carry the Load supports military and first responder charities across the country. The MOJO caravan will be stopping in Toledo on May 14 to pay respects to fallen Toledo Police Officers Anthony Dia and Brandon Stalker.

The event will be taking place at the Safety Building, located at 525 N. Erie, from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 pm. and Scott Park, located at 2301 Nebraska, from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Organizers say the times are subject to change based on the traffic on the day of the event.

