5/9: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

The sun is beaming bright as temps warm to the low-70s on this Tuesday afternoon, and we’ll keep on that trend for the next two days. Wednesday morning will start in the low-40s (no frost expected), before making a run at the upper-70s and even 80s in some spots, with a better chance Thursday. Rain looks to return late Friday, with pulses of more rounds through Mother’s Day weekend.

