Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
ODI Phone Bank

5/9: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

Sunny through Thursday; rain returns late Friday
One lovely afternoon deserves another... and another! Dan Smith has the details on how long the sunshine will stick around.
By Dan Smith
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The sun is beaming bright as temps warm to the low-70s on this Tuesday afternoon, and we’ll keep on that trend for the next two days. Wednesday morning will start in the low-40s (no frost expected), before making a run at the upper-70s and even 80s in some spots, with a better chance Thursday. Rain looks to return late Friday, with pulses of more rounds through Mother’s Day weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

USMS said Monday authorities arrested Jonathan Jones, 33,, and found the missing 17-year-old...
Ohio kidnapping suspect arrested, missing girl found in Mexico
A police car.
Sunday morning shooting at the intersection of Monroe Street and Talmadge Road
Brandon Gordon [Q 96.5 FM]
Bryan orchestra teacher resigns amid allegations of soliciting sex from minors online
The bottom flight of stairs at Beacon Place Apartments are in a shambles after an upstairs...
Tenants hurt, stranded after apartment stairs collapse
Police said the person a trooper shot was taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.
MSP: Trooper shoots, kills domestic violence suspect in Temperance

Latest News

One lovely afternoon deserves another... and another! Dan Smith has the details on how long the...
5/9: Dan's Tuesday Noon Forecast
May 9th Weather Forecast
May 9th Weather Forecast
Sunny & Calm This Week, Weekend Storms Likely
May 9th Weather Forecast
5/8/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
5/8/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast