City leaders plan to tackle food insecurity in Toledo

By Carli Petrus
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:51 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Monday, Toledo city leaders announced their plans to try to tackle the issue of food insecurity. Spearheading the plan is Economic Development Deputy Director, Sandy Spang.

“We presented three very exciting projects that addressed different parts of food insecurity,” said Spang.

Plans involve a new Erie Street market, healthy corner stores, and a Collingwood Greenmarket.

Spang says 1 million federal dollars were set aside for initiatives like these, but some city council members are specifically concerned with the corner store idea.

“I know that there have been other initiatives like this that have not worked and so what’s going to make this different where we actually see the new corner markets have fresh produce and residents buying that produce and using it,” said Toledo City Council Member Kate Moline.

Many community members 13abc spoke with, are on board with it, though.

“I live over in an area where we’re doing this and at the corner store they actually do sell apples and bananas,” said Toledo community member Skyler Briggs. “It definitely is working.”

“I think that’s a wonderful idea, you know, between our elderly, and our young, yeah, definitely,” said another community member, Alicia Williams.

Community member Tina Butts says she is all for it as long as council members and city leaders don’t lose sight of the main problem. She says that’s crime.

“It’s really great that the city council is concerned with people’s healthy living because there’s a lot of diabetes and high blood pressure, but at the same token, our number one goal is to talk about the violence.”

Some people wonder if those conversations could go hand in hand.

Spang says she will be formally proposing these projects at Tuesday’s city council meeting. From there, it’s up to city council members on whether or not we take these projects on here in Toledo.

