Laptop recycling available at Genoa Bank locations throughout May

Weighing just over 2 pounds, the gram SuperSlim is made for those who are always on the move.(PRNewswire)
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Genoa Bank will offer laptop computer recycling at their locations in Maumee, Sylvania and Perrysburg throughout the month of May.

The computers will either be fully recycled or refurbished and resold at a low price to students this fall.

All of the data on the computer will be securely destroyed after they receive it.

