Laptop recycling available at Genoa Bank locations throughout May

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Genoa Bank will offer laptop computer recycling at their locations in Maumee, Sylvania and Perrysburg throughout the month of May.

The computers will either be fully recycled or refurbished and resold at a low price to students this fall.

All of the data on the computer will be securely destroyed after they receive it.

