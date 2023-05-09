Local family raises awareness for childhood cancer

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local toddler is showing the community just how tough he is through his fight with cancer.

Zak Davis and Morgan McGee tell 13abc their son, Owen, is a typical toddler.

“He’s a crazy toddler, loves bluey, loves golf, loves getting into anything and when mom and dad want to rest, he wants to play, “ said Owen’s dad Zak Davis.

He’s also a toddler with a big battle in front of him.

“He was diagnosed in January with neuroblastoma, stage four, with some amplifications,” said Davis, “but what we learned early on is stage four doesn’t mean terminal, which is what you hear a lot.”

“He has responded well to chemotherapy,” said Owen’s doctor and Promedica Pediatric Oncologist, Dr. Jamie Dargat, “I’m very happy with how he’s done.”

A Neuroblastoma is a type of cancer developed from immature cells found in several areas of the body. It is most commonly found in children under the age of five. Owen’s parents made the discovery after they took him to the hospital for a broken femur.

“Like in Owen’s case, children with neuroblastoma might be an incidental finding if they get a chest X-ray or a CT of the abdomen or a CT of the head, they might find another tumor,” said Dr. Dargat.

The Diagnosis of cancer is life-altering and at just under two years old, Owen has had to go through more than most people do in their entire life. His parents say having a strong support system at the Promedica Russell J. Ebeid Children’s Hospital in Toledo has helped them get through it.

“They’ve done everything to know every information, to get us in the best position to beat this. He has a long journey ahead of him,” said Davis, “Both of us asked as parents was ‘can we make sure his hands aren’t tied going into any fight?’ and they’ve done everything to make sure his hands are freed up.”

There are things you can do to help in the battle against childhood cancer, such as donating bone marrow, stem cells, or blood.

“I did sign up on Be The Match to be able to donate stem cells for kids that aren’t lucky enough to be able to get them from themselves,” said McGee, “If you sign up, you can be paired with a child or even an adult.”

Even though Owen is young...

“These kids lead the way, I mean they’re full of life no matter what they’re going through,” said Davis.

The family is holding a golf outing to raise money for treatments and rally support for Owen. The inaugural Owen Davis ‘Fight Like a Kid’ Outing is scheduled for May 20th at the Bedford Hills Golf Club located at 6400 Jackman Road in Temperance, Michigan. Registration starts at 8am and shotgun starts at 9am. It is $75 per player, with a hot dog lunch provided. To register, you can email crepass02@gmail.com or kkuhl1993@gmail.com.

