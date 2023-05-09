Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
ODI Phone Bank

Lucas Co. Board of DD to host Inclusive Bicycle Safety Fair

Area bike riders of all ages and abilities are encouraged to bring their bicycles and helmets...
Area bike riders of all ages and abilities are encouraged to bring their bicycles and helmets to the event on May 15 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.(Pixabay)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Board of Developmental Disabilities is partnering with Mercy Health to host an Inclusive Bike Safety Fair.

Organizers say area bike riders of all ages and abilities are encouraged to bring their bicycles and helmets to the Board’s South Toledo Headquarters, located at 1155 Larc Lane, on May 15 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

At the fair, participants will have the opportunity to:

  • Have their bike and helmet inspected
  • Learn the safety rules of the road
  • Ride the bike rodeo course
  • Check out the vendors at the event

According to organizers, participants will be given activity session passports which allows them to collect station stamps to win prizes. Every participant’s name will also be entered into a raffle to win a brand-new bike.

Registration is required for the event and can be done so by clicking here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

USMS said Monday authorities arrested Jonathan Jones, 33,, and found the missing 17-year-old...
Ohio kidnapping suspect arrested, missing girl found in Mexico
A police car.
Sunday morning shooting at the intersection of Monroe Street and Talmadge Road
Brandon Gordon [Q 96.5 FM]
Bryan orchestra teacher resigns amid allegations of soliciting sex from minors online
The bottom flight of stairs at Beacon Place Apartments are in a shambles after an upstairs...
Tenants hurt, stranded after apartment stairs collapse
Police said the person a trooper shot was taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.
MSP: Trooper shoots, kills domestic violence suspect in Temperance

Latest News

Lucas County Board selects site for new jail
Lucas County Board selects site for new jail
One lovely afternoon deserves another... and another! Dan Smith has the details on how long the...
5/9: Dan's Tuesday Noon Forecast
Members of the Ohio House Constitutional Resolutions Committee hear opponent testimony Tuesday,...
Ohio constitution overhaul faces deadline, backlash
Carry the Load supports military and first responder charities across the country.
2023 Carry the Load Ride to stop in Toledo to honor fallen officers