Lucas Co. Board of DD to host Inclusive Bicycle Safety Fair

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Board of Developmental Disabilities is partnering with Mercy Health to host an Inclusive Bike Safety Fair.

Organizers say area bike riders of all ages and abilities are encouraged to bring their bicycles and helmets to the Board’s South Toledo Headquarters, located at 1155 Larc Lane, on May 15 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

At the fair, participants will have the opportunity to:

Have their bike and helmet inspected

Learn the safety rules of the road

Ride the bike rodeo course

Check out the vendors at the event

According to organizers, participants will be given activity session passports which allows them to collect station stamps to win prizes. Every participant’s name will also be entered into a raffle to win a brand-new bike.

Registration is required for the event and can be done so by clicking here.

