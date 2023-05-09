Lucas County Board selects site for new jail

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After years and years of going back and forth on where its new location should be, the new Lucas County Jail has a home.

Lucas County Commissioners took steps Tuesday to select the Lucas County Facilities department, located on Southard Ave and Canton Ave. That location is directly behind Lucas County Juvenile Court.

The selection comes after nearly a decade of searching, several potential sites and one levy vote.

County Commissioner Pete Gerken said the approximate price tag is $200 million. A tax increase will not be coming, though the county is going to have to finance part of the project.

Construction is expected to take about three years.

