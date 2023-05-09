Birthday Club
Lucas County Board selects site for new jail

New money to focus on mental health at new Lucas County jail
New money to focus on mental health at new Lucas County jail
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After years and years of going back and forth on where its new location should be, the new Lucas County Jail has a home.

Lucas County Commissioners took steps Tuesday to select the Lucas County Facilities department, located on Southard Ave and Canton Ave. That location is directly behind Lucas County Juvenile Court.

The selection comes after nearly a decade of searching, several potential sites and one levy vote.

County Commissioner Pete Gerken said the approximate price tag is $200 million. A tax increase will not be coming, though the county is going to have to finance part of the project. 

Construction is expected to take about three years.

