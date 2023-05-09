Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
ODI Phone Bank

Man in beer costume arrested for DUI, sheriff’s office says

A man wearing a Bud Light costume was arrested for driving under the influence, according to...
A man wearing a Bud Light costume was arrested for driving under the influence, according to the sheriff's office.(Copyright 2023)
By KWCH Staff and Debra Worley
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) – A man dressed up in a beer costume was arrested in Kansas after a routine traffic stop.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a possible drunken driver Friday.

The sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post a deputy was able to find the suspected driver on Interstate 35 and pulled him over.

When the driver stepped out for a sobriety test, he was wearing a Bud Light costume.

“A career in law enforcement is exciting, and you get to experience something new every day. Sometimes you see things you can’t believe!” the sheriff’s office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and was taken to jail.

Copyright 2023 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

USMS said Monday authorities arrested Jonathan Jones, 33,, and found the missing 17-year-old...
Ohio kidnapping suspect arrested, missing girl found in Mexico
A police car.
Sunday morning shooting at the intersection of Monroe Street and Talmadge Road
Brandon Gordon [Q 96.5 FM]
Bryan orchestra teacher resigns amid allegations of soliciting sex from minors online
Police said the person a trooper shot was taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.
MSP: Trooper shoots, kills domestic violence suspect in Temperance
May 8 marks the final day of operations for McLaren St. Luke’s.
Crowd gathers at St. Luke’s on day of closing to honor workers

Latest News

The Hotel Lorraine will be sold to the highest bidder at or above $500,000 when it hits the...
Bidding for historic Hotel Lorraine to close soon
New money to focus on mental health at new Lucas County jail
Lucas County Board selects site for new jail
A line of 2022 Santa Fe SUV's sit outside a Hyundai dealership Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in...
Hyundai and Kia thefts keep rising despite security fix
Buddy, a grand basset griffon vendéen, competes in the hound group competition during the 147th...
Peke, Frenchie, Aussie and, yes, PBGV make dog show finals
Harold Samples was arrested after police say he ran over his girlfriend.
Man accused of running over girlfriend while drunk, killing her