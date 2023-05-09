Man sentenced in murder of transgender Toledo woman

Editor’s note: The report in the attached video aired on March 30, 2022.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man accused of shooting and killing a transgender Toledo woman was convicted and sentenced this week.

Court records show Antonio Scott was convicted on a murder charge and a felonious assault charge. He was acquitted of a second murder charge. Judge Dean Mandros sentenced him to to life in prison with parole eligibility after 15 years on the murder charge and an indefinite term of 4-6 years on the felonious assault charge.

Scott was convicted for the murder of JoJo Striker, 23. Police arrested him last year, five years after the murder. Police said DNA evidence led to Scott’s arrest.

According to TPD records, officers found Striker suffering from a gunshot wound in a vacant garage in the 200 block of Austin on February 8, 2017. Officials pronounced Striker dead at the scene.

Striker’s mother, Shanda Striker, told 13abc in 2017 she believed Striker was murdered because of their gender identity.

“It’s definitely a hate crime,” Shanda Striker said at the time.

13abc caught up with Shanda after the break in the case last year.

“I was devastated. My son was taken away from me. He was transgender, identified as a woman, and he was my heart,” said Shanda.

Scott was 15 at the time of the shooting and 21 when he was arrested in the case. Shanda told 13abc last year no one recognized Scott or knew how he came to be connected to JoJo.

“I feel sorry. Sorry for his family, really. I lost somebody and potentially they might lose somebody. So, I’m just hoping for a speedy trial and a good conclusion,” said Shanda, who maintains JoJo’s shooting death was a hate crime. “It gives me slight closure for Demajio. It gives some type of closure for the family.”

Police arrested Antonio Scott Jr. on March 30, 2022 for the 2017 murder of DeMajio Striker. (Lucas County Corrections Center)

