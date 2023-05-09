May 9th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will turn sunny near daybreak today. Highs will be around 70. Temperatures will stay in the 50s near the lakeshore. An evening cool down is possible north of US 6 as the cool lake air moves inland. We will drop into the middle 40s tonight with a clear sky. The mid to upper 70s are expected on Wednesday with more sunshine. Thursday is expected to bring the low 80s with a mostly sunny sky. Scattered showers and storms are possible on Friday with a high in the upper 70s. Scattered storms are likely on Saturday and Sunday. Sunday will be cooler with a high in the upper 60s. Monday will be partly cloudy with a high near 70 degrees.

