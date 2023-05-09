Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
ODI Phone Bank

May 9th Weather Forecast

Sunny & Calm This Week, Weekend Storms Likely
Sunny & Calm This Week, Weekend Storms Likely
Sunny & Calm This Week, Weekend Storms Likely(wtvg)
By Ross Ellet
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:43 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will turn sunny near daybreak today. Highs will be around 70. Temperatures will stay in the 50s near the lakeshore. An evening cool down is possible north of US 6 as the cool lake air moves inland. We will drop into the middle 40s tonight with a clear sky. The mid to upper 70s are expected on Wednesday with more sunshine. Thursday is expected to bring the low 80s with a mostly sunny sky. Scattered showers and storms are possible on Friday with a high in the upper 70s. Scattered storms are likely on Saturday and Sunday. Sunday will be cooler with a high in the upper 60s. Monday will be partly cloudy with a high near 70 degrees.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

USMS said Monday authorities arrested Jonathan Jones, 33,, and found the missing 17-year-old...
Ohio kidnapping suspect arrested, missing girl found in Mexico
A police car.
Sunday morning shooting at the intersection of Monroe Street and Talmadge Road
Brandon Gordon [Q 96.5 FM]
Bryan orchestra teacher resigns amid allegations of soliciting sex from minors online
Police said the person a trooper shot was taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.
MSP: Trooper shoots, kills domestic violence suspect in Temperance
May 8 marks the final day of operations for McLaren St. Luke’s.
Crowd gathers at St. Luke’s on day of closing to honor workers

Latest News

5/8/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
5/8/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
5/8/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
5/8/23: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
5/8/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
5/8/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
Starting the week on the cooler side of average, with scattered showers still expected later...
5/8: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast