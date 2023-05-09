Moment of Science: Hearing Meteors

It’s been a source of debate for at least a few centuries: Can you hear a meteor as it streaks into Earth’s atmosphere? We’ll take you through history for a possible answer.

* We should lead by saying such a big object absolutely creates sonic booms. Sound travels at about 767 mph at standard temperature and pressure, so many sound reports naturally occur minutes after a meteor sighting. In fact, since most meteors start to burn up when they hit the top of the atmosphere 60 miles up, that translates to about 5 minutes before reaching the ground, if it does at all. The weird part comes with reports of hissing or buzzing at the *exact same time* of observation.

* These reports go all the way back to the year 817 AD over China, with England getting in on the action just over 900 years later. In that event, the astronomer Edmund Halley (of Halley’s Comet fame) soundly dismissed those sound reports, noting that, quote, “many were the effect of pure fantasy”. You tend to believe a guy like Halley, so it wasn’t looked into again for more than 2 centuries.

* Enter Colin Keay in 1978. He analyzed reports of a large meteor over Australia, and came up with a possible answer. We know that meteors release radiation in the visible part of the spectrum, but Keay suggested they also release “very low frequency” or “VLF” radio waves. These waves travel at the speed of light, so hearing that hiss at the same time as seeing the streak would make sense. Here’s the thing: You can’t actually hear radio waves without a “transducer”, or something physical to vibrate and create sound, like a speaker or a microphone. Keay exposed ordinary objects in a lab to VLF, and was able to get sound out of things like pine needles, aluminum foil, wireframe glasses and even frizzy hair!

* The Leonids in 1999 were the perfect opportunity to test Keay’s theory, and sure enough, scientists found VLF not only in the meteors they could see, but ended up finding “nearly 50 times more meteors than the optical method”. So there you have it: sound evidence of a concert happening all around us, thanks to those rock stars above.

