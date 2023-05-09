Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
ODI Phone Bank

Moment of Science: Hearing Meteors

“I would rather be a superb meteor, every atom of me in magnificent glow, than a sleepy and permanent planet.” -Jack London
Have you ever heard a weird hissing or buzzing sound at the exact same moment you see a meteor streaking across the night sky? Learn how/why it's possible! ☄🔉
By Dan Smith
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’s been a source of debate for at least a few centuries: Can you hear a meteor as it streaks into Earth’s atmosphere? We’ll take you through history for a possible answer.

* We should lead by saying such a big object absolutely creates sonic booms. Sound travels at about 767 mph at standard temperature and pressure, so many sound reports naturally occur minutes after a meteor sighting. In fact, since most meteors start to burn up when they hit the top of the atmosphere 60 miles up, that translates to about 5 minutes before reaching the ground, if it does at all. The weird part comes with reports of hissing or buzzing at the *exact same time* of observation.

* These reports go all the way back to the year 817 AD over China, with England getting in on the action just over 900 years later. In that event, the astronomer Edmund Halley (of Halley’s Comet fame) soundly dismissed those sound reports, noting that, quote, “many were the effect of pure fantasy”. You tend to believe a guy like Halley, so it wasn’t looked into again for more than 2 centuries.

* Enter Colin Keay in 1978. He analyzed reports of a large meteor over Australia, and came up with a possible answer. We know that meteors release radiation in the visible part of the spectrum, but Keay suggested they also release “very low frequency” or “VLF” radio waves. These waves travel at the speed of light, so hearing that hiss at the same time as seeing the streak would make sense. Here’s the thing: You can’t actually hear radio waves without a “transducer”, or something physical to vibrate and create sound, like a speaker or a microphone. Keay exposed ordinary objects in a lab to VLF, and was able to get sound out of things like pine needles, aluminum foil, wireframe glasses and even frizzy hair!

* The Leonids in 1999 were the perfect opportunity to test Keay’s theory, and sure enough, scientists found VLF not only in the meteors they could see, but ended up finding “nearly 50 times more meteors than the optical method”. So there you have it: sound evidence of a concert happening all around us, thanks to those rock stars above.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

USMS said Monday authorities arrested Jonathan Jones, 33,, and found the missing 17-year-old...
Ohio kidnapping suspect arrested, missing girl found in Mexico
A police car.
Sunday morning shooting at the intersection of Monroe Street and Talmadge Road
Brandon Gordon [Q 96.5 FM]
Bryan orchestra teacher resigns amid allegations of soliciting sex from minors online
The bottom flight of stairs at Beacon Place Apartments are in a shambles after an upstairs...
Tenants hurt, stranded after apartment stairs collapse
Police said the person a trooper shot was taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.
MSP: Trooper shoots, kills domestic violence suspect in Temperance

Latest News

Moment of Science: Hearing Meteors
Despite popular belief, butterfly wings are clear. There are tiny reflective scales that...
Moment of Science: Butterflies
Moment of Science: Butterflies
The caterpillar grows "imaginal discs" for each of the key body parts it will need as an adult...
Moment of Science: Chrysalis/Cocoon