Mom’s House sends off their graduating class of 2023

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Graduation season is here, and the staff of Mom’s House is celebrating single parents graduating from high school, college, technical colleges, and other avenues of education.

Maya and her son, Kingston, have been clients at Mom’s house for almost three years. When Maya found out she was pregnant with Kingston, she realized she needed to make a change in her life.

“I wasn’t just thinking about myself anymore... I was thinking about this baby that I haven’t even met yet when I decided to go back.”

Maya recalls not knowing what to do when she discovered she was pregnant. She said she was plagued with several concerns such as how she’d afford childcare while working to obtain her degree.

“One of my mom’s friends actually knows Miss Tina and recommended the program to me.”

Maya said she was overwhelmed and simply trying to navigate postpartum and adjust to her life as a working student. Yet with so much change occurring at once, Maya said she was blessed to have not only her mother’s help but that of such a strong support system.

“I would not have made it through school without them,” she said.

