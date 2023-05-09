Oregon dog park prepares for its grand opening

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The finishing touches are being put on Oregon’s first dog park.

Jake and Cooper’s Bark Park is expected to open up later this month, in memory of Jacob Schaffer. Schaffer died from a drug overdose in August of 2021 at the age of 26.

“His life mattered and he was more than just an addict. He was a son, he was a brother, he was a soon to be uncle, he loved to cook, he loved to hike and water ski,” said Jacob’s mother Jane Schaffer.

In memory of Jacob, the Schaffer’s decided to honor him through something he loved the most: his mini Australian Shepherd named Cooper.

“Jacob took pride in being Cooper’s dad,” said Schaffer, “He was a great dad and taught him a lot of good behaviors. We could see he really did enjoy that.”

The space will sit on just over two acres of gated land on Pickle Road in Oregon wit a division between small and large dogs with an open shelter between the two areas.

“After Jacob had passed, I went to the city after Jane and I talked about it and they had discussed earlier years about starting a dog park and then it was put on the back shelf during COVID, it never came up front until we talked to them,” said Jacob’s father Larry Schaffer.

But the Bark Park isn’t just a place for dogs, it’s also a place the Schaffer family hopes will provide peace and joy for those who are struggling with their mental health.

“This park will be a park for dogs to play, but it will also be a place for people who are suffering and people who aren’t suffering, but for people who are suffering to have a bit of respite or a place to reflect or to just be happy for an hour or so,” said Larry Schaffer.

And it’s something they hope their son would be proud to see.

“I miss him. I wish I could hug him and I hope he’s watching us, looking down,” said Jane Schaffer, “He didn’t like to be the center of attention, so he’s probably rolling his eyes, but hopefully he’s proud.”

