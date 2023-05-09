OSHP: Men indicted for using drones to smuggle drugs, contraband into Toledo prison

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Three men have been indicted after they tried to use drones to smuggle drugs and contraband into numerous state prisons, including one in Toledo.

On April 7, Robert Faulkner, 33, of Columbus, Cory Sutphin, 28, of Grove City and Charles Gibbs, 33, of Sandusky were indicted on a combined 116 counts of the following charges:

Engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity

Trafficking and possession of cocaine and fentanyl-related compound

Possession of criminal tools

Aggravated possession of drugs

Having weapons under disability

According to the indictment, Faulkner is facing 60 felony counts, Sutphin is facing 26 felony counts and Gibbs is facing 30 felony counts.

OSHP says an investigation began on May 28, 2021 when a drone containing contraband was located inside the perimeter fence of the Toledo Correctional Institution.

The seven-month investigation revealed that the men were utilizing drones to convey illegal drugs, phones and other contraband into the grounds of the Toledo, Mansfield, Richland and Ross correctional institutions, and the North Central Correctional Complex.

During the investigation, a search warrant was executed at Faulkner’s Columbus residence on Nov. 16, 2021, according to OSHP. While executing the search warrant, a total of $319,820 worth of illegal drugs, weapons, cell phones and contraband were located and seized.

OSHP says if convicted, Faulkner could face a maximum of 142 years in prison, Sutphin could face a maximum of 69 years in prison and Gibbs could face a maximum of 83 years and six months in prison.

To report illegal acts of contraband conveyance into Ohio prisons, call 833-DRC-TIPS (833-372-8477).

For more information, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.