Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
ODI Phone Bank

OSHP: Men indicted for using drones to smuggle drugs, contraband into Toledo prison

On April 7, three men were indicted on a combined 116 counts of conveyance-related charges.
On April 7, three men were indicted on a combined 116 counts of conveyance-related charges.(Ohio State Highway Patrol)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Three men have been indicted after they tried to use drones to smuggle drugs and contraband into numerous state prisons, including one in Toledo.

On April 7, Robert Faulkner, 33, of Columbus, Cory Sutphin, 28, of Grove City and Charles Gibbs, 33, of Sandusky were indicted on a combined 116 counts of the following charges:

  • Engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity
  • Trafficking and possession of cocaine and fentanyl-related compound
  • Possession of criminal tools
  • Aggravated possession of drugs
  • Having weapons under disability

According to the indictment, Faulkner is facing 60 felony counts, Sutphin is facing 26 felony counts and Gibbs is facing 30 felony counts.

OSHP says an investigation began on May 28, 2021 when a drone containing contraband was located inside the perimeter fence of the Toledo Correctional Institution.

The seven-month investigation revealed that the men were utilizing drones to convey illegal drugs, phones and other contraband into the grounds of the Toledo, Mansfield, Richland and Ross correctional institutions, and the North Central Correctional Complex.

During the investigation, a search warrant was executed at Faulkner’s Columbus residence on Nov. 16, 2021, according to OSHP. While executing the search warrant, a total of $319,820 worth of illegal drugs, weapons, cell phones and contraband were located and seized.

OSHP says if convicted, Faulkner could face a maximum of 142 years in prison, Sutphin could face a maximum of 69 years in prison and Gibbs could face a maximum of 83 years and six months in prison.

To report illegal acts of contraband conveyance into Ohio prisons, call 833-DRC-TIPS (833-372-8477).

For more information, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

USMS said Monday authorities arrested Jonathan Jones, 33,, and found the missing 17-year-old...
Ohio kidnapping suspect arrested, missing girl found in Mexico
A police car.
Sunday morning shooting at the intersection of Monroe Street and Talmadge Road
Brandon Gordon [Q 96.5 FM]
Bryan orchestra teacher resigns amid allegations of soliciting sex from minors online
The bottom flight of stairs at Beacon Place Apartments are in a shambles after an upstairs...
Tenants hurt, stranded after apartment stairs collapse
Police said the person a trooper shot was taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.
MSP: Trooper shoots, kills domestic violence suspect in Temperance

Latest News

Demajio JoJo Striker was murdered in 2017. The Toledo woman was 23.
Mother reacts to arrest of suspect in 2017 murder
Demajio "JoJo" Striker was shot and killed at the age of 23. It happened in February of 2017.
Man sentenced in murder of transgender Toledo woman
Have you ever heard a weird hissing or buzzing sound at the exact same moment you see a meteor...
Moment of Science: Hearing Meteors
Ethan previews the Casting For Recovery fundraiser
Ethan previews the Casting For Recovery fundraiser