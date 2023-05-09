Police use Facebook to help identify suspects in crimes from serious to minor

NORTHWOOD, Ohio (WTVG) - Images show two suspects accused of stealing at Northwood Coin and Laundry. The theft happened two weeks ago. Yesterday, Northwood Police put security camera images on Facebook. Within hours, investigators say they got a solid lead.

“It was a petty theft. They broke into a vending machine,” explained Detective Sergeant Tina Barrett with Northwood Police. “The pictures were posted yesterday, and I believe last night ... we got an anonymous tip identifying the one female.”

Sgt. Barrett describes social media as a double-edged sword with misinformation and disinformation on one hand, and crowd sourcing for accurate information on the other.

“Our job today is harder yet much easier because of things like Facebook,” added Sgt. Barrett.

Northwood Police are not alone. In just the last few days, departments all across Northwest Ohio posted pictures and videos to Facebook, asking for people to help identify suspects.

- Norwalk Police are looking for two people who allegedly bought $3,000 worth of prepaid gift cards using a credit card that belonged to an 89-year-old resident.

- Tiffin police want help identifying a person in a theft investigation there.

- Sylvania Twp. Police posted a picture of a suspect they’re trying to identify after a theft.

“It is great getting the public involved because the public feels like they’re a part of it, which is awesome because I like for the public to be a part of it. I like for the public to reach out and help because if we help each other, we get a lot done,” said Sgt. Barrett.

The assistance from users does not stop at petty crimes. Sgt. Barrett said Facebook was crucial when it came to identifying the suspect in the 2021 murder at Bridgepoint Inn and Suites.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.